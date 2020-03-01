Thappad Box-Office: Taapsee Pannu's drama witnesses a jump, mints Rs. 5.05 crores on Day 2

Ever since the trailer of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad came out, people knew this was going to be a discomforting but an important film. Unlike a lot of other Bollywood movies, Thappad's heroine, Taapsee Pannu, refused to succumb to her husband's unpredictable nature and a slap that follows.

And thanks to the overwhelming response from critics and audiences, it witnessed an impressive jump in its collections on its second day. Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh wrote how the occupancy at metros was its target audience and how it needs to maintain a stronghold on Day 3.

Take a look:

#Thappad jumps on Day 2... Occupancy at metros - target audience - witnesses substantial growth... Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3... Eyes â¹ 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: â¹ 8.12 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2020

Pannu seems to be on a roll ever since she began her Bollywood journey. It was in 2015's Baby that she came to spotlight with her thrilling action sequence with Sushant Singh in that hotel room. And then there was no looking back. Right from Soorma to Manmarziyaan to Saand Ki Aankh to Pink to Badla, she's choosing the right roles and the right stories.

In 2020 and 2021, the actress will be seen in films like Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, Loop Lapeta, and the Mithali Raj biopic.

