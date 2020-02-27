Thappad Celeb Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi hails Taapsee Pannu's film

Anubhav Sinha's upcoming movie Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, has created a buzz among the audience due to its sensitive issue of domestic violence. Apart from the audience, the film has also received a lot of appreciation from celebrities as well.

The makers of Thappad held a special screening of the movie a day before its release which was attended by various Bollywood celebs. The film received immense applause from celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurrana, Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta, among the rest.

Actors and filmmakers hailed the trailer for its strong message of not tolerating domestic violence wherein a slap changes everything. Ayushmann, who had worked with the director in Article 15 was seen having a heartfelt discussion about the movie with Sinha and how the content stands out and makes one think.

Rajkummar Rao appreciated the performance of the cast and called Thappad a must watch film. Here's what he said:

His girlfriend Patralekha also said that Taapsee was a delight to watch in Thappad and everyone in this film was pitch-perfect.

Huma Qureshi also praised the storyline of the Anubhav Sinha directorial. Here's what she said:

I saw #Thappad last night .. and wept... @anubhavsinha sir you have created such fine characters and portrayed the prevailing silent misogyny and stereotypes that surround us !! @taapsee my friend shines .. more power to all of you !! — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 27, 2020

Divya Dutta said that Thappad had remarkable performances and nuanced direction.

Director Milap Zaveri called Thappad as one of the most important films made in India.

#Thappad is possibly one of the most important films made in India. Take a bow @taapsee for delivering the best performance of your career and one of the best we have seen! @anubhavsinha Respect sir for having the courage to make a film that gives such a necessary message. — Milap (@zmilap) February 26, 2020

Praising the film, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said that it will achieve its intention when both men & women go watch it.

#thappad is a wonderful film. It’ll achieve its intention when both men & women go watch it! @anubhavsinha your film making is a master class in itself! @taapsee so much ease in your character that the uneasiness looks so relatable @deespeak @pavailkgulati & rest of the castðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) February 27, 2020

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is about Taapsee, an upper-middle-class educated woman who seeks divorce from her husband after he publicly slaps her at a party. The film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Thappad is being produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar and is set to release on February 28.

