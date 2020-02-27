Search

Thappad Celeb Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi hails Taapsee Pannu's film

Updated: Feb 27, 2020, 17:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad received immense applause from celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurrana, Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta, among the rest

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/T-Series
Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/T-Series

Anubhav Sinha's upcoming movie Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, has created a buzz among the audience due to its sensitive issue of domestic violence. Apart from the audience, the film has also received a lot of appreciation from celebrities as well.

The makers of Thappad held a special screening of the movie a day before its release which was attended by various Bollywood celebs. The film received immense applause from celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurrana, Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta, among the rest.

Actors and filmmakers hailed the trailer for its strong message of not tolerating domestic violence wherein a slap changes everything. Ayushmann, who had worked with the director in Article 15 was seen having a heartfelt discussion about the movie with Sinha and how the content stands out and makes one think.

Rajkummar Rao appreciated the performance of the cast and called Thappad a must watch film. Here's what he said: 

His girlfriend Patralekha also said that Taapsee was a delight to watch in Thappad and everyone in this film was pitch-perfect.

Huma Qureshi also praised the storyline of the Anubhav Sinha directorial. Here's what she said:

Divya Dutta said that Thappad had remarkable performances and nuanced direction.

Director Milap Zaveri called Thappad as one of the most important films made in India.

Praising the film, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said that it will achieve its intention when both men & women go watch it.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is about Taapsee, an upper-middle-class educated woman who seeks divorce from her husband after he publicly slaps her at a party. The film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Thappad is being produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar and is set to release on February 28.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK