Thappad director Anubhav Sinha tweets, 'I hereby resign from Bollywood'

The nepotism debate has created a wave on social media. From war of words between celebs to trolling of stars on the microblogging site, Bollywood and its fans have seen it all! Tempers have been flaring in the Hindi film industry lately on social media. The latest burst of obvious emotional rage by Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Ranvir Shorey and many other B-Town folk has created a rift in the industry. After Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, the late actor's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi has also put her Bollywood career on hold, and returned to her hometown.

Speaking about Thappad director Anubhav Sinha, who has garnered a lot of fame and adulation directing Mulk, Article 15 in recent years, has once again left his fans startled with his straightforward post on social media. After the current situation and hatred going on social media towards celebs, Anubhav has decided to call it quits with Bollywood.

ENOUGH!!!

I hereby resign from Bollywood.

Whatever the fuck that means. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

For the uninitiated, he has even changed his Twitter profile from Anubhav Sinha to Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood). His official twitter identity, of course, remains the same -- @anubhavsinha

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra tweeted a reply:

Most fans urged Sinha to continue filmmaking, even if it meant from outside Bollywood. "Resign from Bollywood but continue ur good work in Hindi Film Industry or just Film Industry," wrote a user. Others made light of his comment. "Sir ab Acting matt try kriyega.. Ijjat Nahi Krte log.. BTW, Wo Toh Director ki bhi nhi krte (Sir, don't try acting now.. no one will respect you.. By The Way, no one respects directors either)," tweeted a user.

Most people, however, were urging Sinha not to seriously carry out his declaration. Director Hansal Mehta too joined the bandwagon of the directors who also declared Bollywood never existed in the first place. Take a look.

Chalo Ek Aur aaya. Sun lo bhaiyon. Ab jab aap Bollywood ki baat kar rahe go to hamaari baat nahin kar rahe. https://t.co/xvCCg5TmEt — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

