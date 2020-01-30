Thappad first look: Taapsee Pannu looks shaken to the core in the poster

Anubhav Sinha's upcoming movie Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu has created a buzz amongst the audience. The makers of the film today released the first look poster from the film featuring Taapsee Pannu, and it looks like the poster and the premise of the film might make some uncomfortable. Taapsee Pannu looks agitated and hurt in the poster.

The actress took to her social media and shared, "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook." The makers of the movie are set to release the trailer of the film on January 31.

Thappad is touted to be a film that will be this year's Pink, which also featured Taapsee Pannu. That film, too, had shaken the nation and Thappad is sure to do the same. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, whose Article 15 was critically acclaimed and inspired by real-life events.

Thappad has a talented ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor. The movie is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar and will release on February 28, 2020.

