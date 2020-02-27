Thappad: Here's what Pavail Gulati felt while slapping Taapsee Pannu

Anubhav Sinha's upcoming flick, Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, has been making the right buzz due to its strong and gut-wrenching storyline and take on domestic abuse. One of the scenes that stands out is Taapsee's husband Pavail Gulati slapping her at a party.

The actor in an interview with Mumbai Mirror opened up on what he felt while slapping the actress. He said, "I was very nervous before the scene as slapping someone isn't the nicest thing in the world. While you are already under the pressure of pulling off that scene, then are some technical aspects involved where the slap has to be from the correct angle and have the correct impact. All this took me six takes. And then Taapsee came up to me and said, 'Just don't think about anything. Ghumake laga de'! Finally, we got the seventh one right."

Speaking about his experience of working with the Badla actress, he said, "I had never met Taapsee before. I was just coming out of one film directly into another one. Anubhav Sinha introduced me to her. I saw her and went to shake hands with her and she came forward and hugged me. As she too is an outsider in this industry, she understood where I was coming from. We are very good friends now. I call her up for advice every now and then. She gets angry for calling her for everything as she wants me to make my own decisions. I ask her everything I want to know."

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is about Taapsee, an upper-middle-class educated woman who seeks divorce from her husband after he publicly slaps her at a party. the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Thappad is being produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar and is set to release on February 28.

