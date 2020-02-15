Thappad: Taapsee Pannu takes on 'Violentines' on Valentine's Day

The makers of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming flick, Thappad, have released another intriguing video to celebrate Valentine's Day in a whole new way. The video, which looks to be quite light-hearted in the beginning, sends a social message to viewers through its satirical take on love and marriage.

In the video, Taapsee Pannu, along with her parents, meets a prospective groom and his parents, and the families can be seen having a casual conversation. The conversation, however, veers around physical violence, or 'thappad', and how violent behaviour in a marriage is considered a norm even today in our society. The video ends with an impactful message asking the viewers - Does love give you the license to slap?

The poster of Thappad also created quite a stir with its tagline, "Thappad - Bas itni si baat?". The film has already managed to make the right noise amongst the audience. Recently, the makers released the second trailer, which sends the message of how abuse of any form in relationships must not be tolerated.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad tackles a number of relationship issues that, unfortunately, have been normalised in our society. Thappad is being produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar and stars Taapsee Pannu, and is all set to release on February 28, 2020.

