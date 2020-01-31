Thappad Trailer Review: Taapsee Pannu reiterates No Means No in this important film

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha seem to be making the right choices as an actor and a filmmaker. The stories they opt to narrate on the celluloid aren't just engaging but also attempt to bring a change and make a bold and powerful statement. If Pink was about the traumatic aftermath of sexual abuse, Mulk was a scathing take on what it takes to be a Muslim in India, their new collaboration, Thappad, is a drama that bases its narrative on what it takes to be a married woman and how a husband can never be allowed to be physical.

Pannu plays a housewife who has filed a petition against her husband since he has slapped her at a party, albeit unintentionally, but she's firm that he is not allowed to do that. "Nahin Maar Sakta," she says in the trailer. There's another bit where a woman says there is no love if there's no liberty to be physical in a relationship. We also hear how women have to be the sacrificing ones in a marriage and how the adjustment is the key to a successful marriage. "If we have to keep it together, means it has fallen apart," says Pannu again, describing how her marriage may have been shattered to smithereens with that one incident.

Here's the trailer of this bold and relevant film that could make a difference:

Pannu, as stated above, is one of the most exciting actors and voices in the Hindi film industry today, choosing roles that transcend box-office and opening numbers. Her characters linger in mind for long, be it Pink, Mulk, Saand Ki Aankh, or Manmarziyaan. And with Thappad, she's all set to reiterate- No Means No. A man can never be allowed to hit a woman, let alone sexually abusing her. On February 28, a revolution could begin!

