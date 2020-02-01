Thappad Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and other celebs can't stop applauding Taapsee Pannu

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad was recently released and people all over are loving the hard-hitting storyline with a strong social message. Fans, celebs, and critics alike are all praises for the trailer of the movie.

The trailer received immense applause and a lot of appreciation from celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Kajal Aggarwal, Saqib Saleem amongst the rest. Actors and filmmakers hailed the trailer for its strong message of not tolerating domestic violence wherein a slap changes everything.

Have a look at the comments right here:

The movie, Thappad has a talented ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor and is already looking promising with the trailer of the film out now.

After achieving critical and box office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on February 28, 2020.

