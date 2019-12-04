That festive feeling

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Comic Con India

Larry Hama and Alison Sampson

In February 2011, India got to witness its first-ever Comic Con in Delhi. Today, Comic Con India (CCI) has expanded to four more cities — Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mumbai — playing host to over 2,00,000 visitors. This weekend, the event features noted international guests like G.I. Joe writer Larry Hama, illustrator Alison Sampson and graphic novelist Sachi ediriweera. Attendees can also expect to be entertained by comedian Rahul Subramanian, mentalist Karan Singh and have a whale of a time to the tunes of Tejas Menon and Jishu of Geekfruit as they take the Arena Stage.

Speaking about the convention's journey so far, CCI founder Jatin Varma says, "It has evolved at multiple levels from planning to execution. We have worked on improving offerings, getting partners on board or even, negotiating space and lighting. The comics industry is a burgeoning space in India which isn't just restricted to comic books as it has people approaching it from areas like TV shows, movies and cosplay."

On December 7 and 8, 11 am onwards

At Bombay Convention and exhibition Centre, off Western express Highway, Goregaon east.

Log on to comicconindia.com

Cost Rs 599 onwards

Jharokha

Used primarily in Indo-Islamic architecture, a jharokha is an intricately detailed overhanging enclosed balcony. Now, until Friday, it forms the perfect metaphor and title for a showcase of crafts at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS). An initiative to promote Indian craftsmen, the weekend event will include stalls displaying traditional work ranging from West Bengal's Kantha embroidery and Madhubani paintings from Bihar to Orissa's handpainted and woven sarees, and Kashmiri shawls and carpets. So, there's something for everyone. "The ground planning started three months ago and we have about 35 stalls. These include some artisans who were associated with CSMVS' museum shop. There's also a live demonstration comprising lacquer bangles, and you can expect to find something for as less as R150," says Prachee Sathe, production manager at the museum.

Till December 6, 10.15 am to 7.30 pm

AT Coomaraswamy Hall, CSMVS, MG Road, Fort.

Call 22844519

Cost Museum entry charges apply

Laughter Festival of India



Chennai clown trio in their show Teen Pe Teen

Laughter is not a solitary activity. You can cry alone, but to laugh you need to come together," says Rupesh Tillu, artistic director, Laughter Festival of India. In its second edition, the festival by Laughter Per Kilometre in collaboration with Clowns without borders Sweden and Red Nose entertainment, will feature more than just clowning shows. While performances by the Chennai Clown Trio, Kolkata Clown Trio and Pune Clown Trio remain the highlight, there will be an open mic inviting people from all genres. Part of this will include a work-in-progress piece called That's How We Feel performed by children of Kamathipura sex workers. Have a light moment at the laughter wall with art work or head to the laughter podium where laughing for a minute could leave you with a prize.

On December 7 and 8, 3.30 pm onwards AT empty Spaces, Aram Nagar 2, Andheri West.

Call 7738430563

Cost Rs 250 onwards

One with Nature

In its sixth edition, the popular kids festival will do what it does best — encourage children get their hands dirty and connect with nature. Organised by Beyond Academics and meant for kids between the age of two and 12, the festival will have storytelling sessions by Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle and Little Reader's Nook, dance and yoga by The Good Folks, adventure sports, toys from trash sessions aside from nature play and trails. Craft workshops will also be organised for creative little minds. While most workshops are free of cost, a few come have a nominal charge, starting at Rs 100.

On December 7 and 8, 9 am to 6 pm

At Maharashtra Nature Park, opposite Dharavi Bus Depot, Sion.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 100

The Wellness Festival

For all things healthy and hemp-based, head to The Wellness Festival this weekend, organised by BOHeCO (Bombay Hemp Company) and Bandra's fave hangout Provenance Cafe. Shop a host of hemp products such as hemp oil, hemp hearts and hemp seed powder that can also work as quirky gifts this festive season. Gain some insight on medical cannabis and sustainable fashion through workshops. You can also pick up a garment or two, from B Label's new collection Dawn of Green-Ignite that is made from hemp fabric. While you get set for a healthier tomorrow, start early and snack on the cafe's bliss balls, made from hemp too.

Till December 7 and 8, 12 pm to 7 pm

At Provenance Cafe, 53, Chimbai Road, Bandra West.

Call 9136999604

FREE

