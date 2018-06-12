Parineeti Chopra talks about Arjun Kapoor's 'ailment that has no cure'

The two are currently shooting for Namaste England in London

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra says that Arjun Kapoor suffers from 'acute annoying syndrome'. The two are currently shooting for Namaste England in London. Though they get along well, Arjun has this habit of irritating Pari, which she finds obnoxious.

Parineeti Chopra took to social media to say that she had discovered Arjun's ailment and further added that there was no cure for it. She also said that though he is 32, he behaves like a four-year-old. Though Arjun has been taking a good deal of ribbing from Pari with good humour, he's planning to outwit Pari soon.

Check out one more crazy video from Parineeti's Instagram:

Namastey London directed by Vipul Shah was not only loved and appreciated by the audience and the critics but also ranked high at the box office. After the superhit success of the Akshay-Katrina starrer, Vipul Shah is all set to present the sequel 'Namaste England' with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. Namaste England has gone on floors with this announcement and is scheduled to hit the theatres this Dusshera.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra had a fun ride on Namaste England sets

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates