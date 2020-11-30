That's a wrap

The review needs to start with a disclaimer. It’s not a restaurant’s fault if a food aggregating platform takes almost one-and-a-half hours to deliver an order because of a “technical problem”. Yet, this sort of an inordinate delay means that the dishes aren’t the best version of themselves when they arrive, like an employee with a massive hangover isn’t when he arrives for work in the morning. That’s unfortunately the experience we have with One Tight Wrap, an eatery that opened in Khar West recently.



One Tight Wrap special Caesar salad

The place specialises in wraps, as the name suggests, and we ask for a Kasundi mustard cottage cheese wrap (`250) and Bbq pork ribs and sausage wrap (`315), with a One Tight Wrap special Caesar salad (`195) and Blood orange iced tea (`135) thrown in to shake things up a bit. The food is neatly packaged. Now, being a Bengali who loves kasundi as much as a monkey loves bananas, it’s the vegetarian wrap that we were especially looking forward to. But if this dish were a detective novel, its title would be The Case of the Missing Kasundi. The zing of the mustard sauce that we were expecting is almost non-existent, though the combination of cottage cheese and veggies including onions and capsicum make for an otherwise pleasant filling.



Blood orange iced tea

The Bbq pork ribs and sausage version fares better, since the subtle sauce in it doesn’t scream out loud like his boss would be while telling off the afore-mentioned employee. And the Caesar salad is a satisfactory rendition of the classic dish, though we don’t quite get the “special” tag prefixed to it. There’s nothing special about the blood orange iced tea either, though that doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t be ordering from One Tight Wrap again. It’s just that next time, we will pick up the food ourselves instead of depending on an app that’s susceptible to facing technical difficulties.

At: 14 Union Park, Khar West

Time: 8 am to 12 am

Call: 9920020227

