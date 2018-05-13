That's so easy for Dominic Thiem!

Fifth-seeded Austrian beats Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-2 to enter Madrid Open final



Dominic Thiem serves to Kevin Anderson during the semi-final match in Madrid on Saturday. Pics/AFP

Dominic Thiem followed up his sensational victory over World No. 1 Rafael Nadal by easing past Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the Madrid Masters final.

The fifth-seeded Austrian, who ended Nadal's 21-match winning streak on clay on Friday, needed just 85 minutes to dispose of his South African opponent. Thiem, chasing a maiden Masters title, will face either German second seed Alexander Zverev or Denis Shapovalov of Canada in today's championship match.



South Africa's Kevin Anderson returns to Dominic Thiem

Edmund loses his cool

Meanwhile, Kyle Edmund's impressive run at the Madrid Open came to an angry end as he was beaten by Canadian teenager Shapovalov in their quarter-final clash on Friday night.

Edmund lost his cool towards the end of a tight second set when he stopped after a spectator called out, and Shapovalov proceeded to serve an ace.

Teen Shapovalov cruises

The incident temporarily affected Edmund, who had to subsequently save a match point to force a deciding set, in which he eventually fell to exit the tournament 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 4-6.

Edmund had acquitted himself against a player rated as one of the game's rising stars, swapping breaks early in the first set before a sloppy final service game saw the British No. 1 fall behind. A tight second set burst into life in the 10th game after the incident which saw Edmund engage in a furious exchange with the umpire over a point he considered could have cost him the match.

