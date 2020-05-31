That's the spirit!

During his first date with Kylie, JD suspects a patient has SARS and gets the staff quarantined in the hospital. Soon, cocktails are made to make it through social distancing and that is how quarantinis originated in the American medical dramedy, Scrubs. Ten years after the series ended, the global pandemic has given us reason to have a top-notch cocktail hour.

It all began on March 12, before a majority of United States went into the Coronavirus lockdown. Twitter saw a rise in the number of cooped-up drinkers fixing themselves a quarantini. Almost two months later, there are over 65,000 posts with the hashtag #quarantini.

The Quarantini is whatever you want it to be, so long as it demonstrates a creative effort to get drunk with whatever ingredients you still have on hand. Some use years-old holiday booze lurking at the back of the drinks cupboard and others experiment with cocktail party leftovers. The result, however, is a state-of-the-art locktail, which these young drinkers claim should make an entry into your nearest bar.

Parth Adiyal, 28 Lawyer and chef, Mumbai



Parth Adiyal

What

Gintini

Ingredients

60 ml gin, 15 ml lime juice, 15 ml sugar syrup, 15 ml ginger ale, 100 grams ice.

Method

Put ice in a shaker

Add 60 ml gin and 15 ml lime juice

Add 15 ml sugar syrup (optional)

Add 30 ml gingerale (can be replaced with tonic water)

Shake and strain in a cocktail glass or any glass (as available during lockdown)

Garnish with lime wedge or lime peel

Verdict: Had more ingredients been available, I would have liked to add 15 ml dry vermouth and 15 ml orange bitter as it would go really well with gin. But, Gintini is a little sour and also sweet, so it's smooth on the palate.

Ankit Gupta, 31 Restaurateur, Mumbai



Mawlynnong

What

Mawlynnong

Ingredients

15 gms of used green tea leaves, rind of half an orange, 2 sprigs of basil, 100 ml coconut water, 60 ml of semi dry gin, a pinch of Himalayan pink salt, 45 ml carbonated water and 1 tbsp crumbs of leftover bread.



Ankit Gupta

Method

Steep gin with green tea, orange rind and basil overnight

Strain the steeped liquid in a cocktail shaker with 4 cubes of ice, coconut water and rock salt

Pour it in a chilled cocktail glass and top it up with carbonated water

Finish with adding bread crumbs

Garnish with a basil leaf

Verdict: Mawlynnong is a cocktail dedicated to the cleanest village in Asia, using the leftover edibles at home. Mawlynnong is a village in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Going with its name, the drink is refreshing and soothing for your system.

Gretel Hendricks 29, Executive assistant, Mumbai



Tropical cooler

What

Tropical cooler

Ingredients

Malibu rum, pineapple juice, ice, lemon juice, soda and mint leaves.



Gretel Hendricks

Method

Take a tall glass and fill the base with ice cubes

Add Malibu rum 1/3 of the glass

Add pineapple juice 2/3 of the glass

Add some lime juice and a little soda for the fizz

Give it a stir

Add chopped mint leaves

Verdict: In this scorching heat, the cocktail tastes both tropical and refreshing.

Abhishek Thukral, 31 Publicist, Mumbai



Boozy coconut

What

Boozy coconut

Ingredients

30 ml gin, 50 ml coconut milk, 1 tbs of honey, 2 basil leaves and a dash of half of lime.



Abhishek Thukral

Method

Add lime to escalate the flavour of gin

Instead of sugar syrup, use honey as not all ingredients are available in lockdown

Add two cubes of ice and use a cocktail shaker set and aggressively shake the mix between the two glasses

Pop it up with tonic water

Then garnish it with basil leaves to make for an aesthetically good looking glass

Verdict: Tastes refreshing. It doesn't feel indulgent, because it's not too strong. It may go down well with vegan drinkers since it has coconut.

