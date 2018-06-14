The 10 things to keep in mind before looking for a home tutor

Anyone who has spent time in a classroom knows that what happens to children after the dismissal bell rings influences their behavior and performance in school

Educators have long understood that it’s important to approach students’ education holistically, both inside and outside of school. Anyone who has spent time in a classroom knows that what happens to children after the dismissal bell rings influences their behavior and performance in school. So it is very important that students can learn in school as well as home with a great tutor that helps the students grow in all the ways. Ali AsgarKagzi, Co founder, Genext Students lists 10 things to keep in mind before looking for a home tutor-

Communication skills: Lots of parents nowadays are concerned about the English proficiency and communication skills of the tutor. Make sure the tutor you are considering to hire has good communication skills.

Tech savvy: If you want that your child is fully connected to the tutors then he/she have to be the savvy and tutor will look beyond textbooks, tablet and more. Children prefers visuals often than normal textual studies, a tutor with knowledge to navigate youtube kids, or other apps to increase the child’s interest is an additional points.

Attitude: Any tutor you choose for your child should have an encouraging attitude. A tutor should be able to keep a child motivated, explain difficult subject matter in an uncomplicated way and build a positive relationship with your child.

Offer feedback: A tutor should always offer feedback to ensure that the parent knows what they are paying for. Feedback can come in a number of ways; a small note at the end of the lesson, an informal chat before or after a lesson, a quick call or a weekly / monthly report.

Style of teaching: A tutor should always know how to teach the student in a very comfortable environment where the student can grasp every topic easily. Gone are the days when the teacher always focuses on studies, now a day’s innovative style teaching is what expected from them. Like, teaching through helps of blocks, colors, fun activities for young kids, and for a slightly older kids, examples, stories , discussion on multiple topics can also make a child enthusiastic .

Child's requirement: The teacher must know your child’s requirements: The best home tutor is one who understands the needs of the child and systematically plans and designs a teaching method that will meet her requirements. If a child is weak in a certain subject, the teachers need to make it easier through continuous exercise and multiple revision. The teacher needs to take the fear away from the kids.

Track record: It's equally important to also check references and track record. The background of the tutor. Education qualification these days are not only the important factor, a teacher needs to be have a good heart, affectionate and patience. A teacher’s primary job is to make the child feel comfortable and safe and make learning fun.

Pitch and persuade: Before searching for a tutor, discuss it with your child to get his buy in. Keep the conversation positive: “You know how reading is kind of hard sometimes? We are going to find someone who can help you.” Most students don’t like to struggle, so if your child is aware that there is a problem, he may be more likely to want help.

Flexible: Another important factor to consider is whether your chosen tutor can work around your and your child's schedule.Demo class is an opportunity for you to check the flexibility between the teacher and the student.

Multi-Talented: Tutor should be multi-talented whenever student fells tired or fells bored tutor can do various activity like Playing any instrument, painting or singing. It will give confidence and the student will be more inclined to learn.

Home tutoring gives a respite from the classroom distractions a classroom consists of numerous minds some are focused in studies while some are the distractors. Studying distractions might lead to half-hearted learning. Hence, tuitions at home help gaining proper knowledge in the calm and peaceful environment of the home.

