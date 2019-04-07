WWE: The 5 most underrated stars featuring in WrestleMania 35

other-sports

Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, stars to watch out for at the WrestleMania 35

Finn Balor (Pic/ Finn Balor Twitter)

These are the promising stars to watch out for at the WrestleMania 35.

1. Baron Corbin

The aggression in the game gave the former NFL player the perfect stage in WWE to let his rage out. The Lone Wolf, a lesser known Superstar stood out after eliminating Kane from the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on The Grandest Stage of Them All winning the bout and he hasn't stopped since then. Corbin is all set to create a distinctive record at WrestleMania 35 as the first-ever Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner takes the stage in a singles match at WrestleMania.

2. Finn Balor

Finn Balor is known for being the first ever Universal Champion, he has also achieved a record-setting run at the NXT Championship. The blend of accurate precision, his quietness and periodic transformation to a petrifying 'Demon' made Balor the hottest WWE Superstar in a decade.

3. Drew McIntyre

He started his WWE career at the age of 22. He enjoyed a lot of early success to be an Intercontinental Champion to a WWE Tag Team Champion with Cody Rhodes. In 2014, he was released of his WWE contract. During this time he went out on a worldwide wrestling journey where he became the most in-demand sport entertainment player and he returned to WWE in 2017 hungrier, stronger and more focused. He gave an enthralling shock to the WWE universe when he tagged along Dolph Ziggler to beat Titus Worldwide and officially become a part of Monday Night Raw. When the big Scot enters the squared stage, the fight's on!

4. Daniel Bryan

From being a scrappy underdog to launching a 'Yes' movement that would give a chance to him to the main event of WrestleMania. Daniel Bryan reinvented himself as a merciless tap out machine who was a tough force to reckon with. He holds the title as a Grand Slam Champion in WWE and has a longest single-recorded stint in a Royal Rumble Match. He is perfect on the stage, with a near to bottomless arsenal of complex situations and effective yet basic tactics than can put any opponent in danger. He is a fighter constantly hustling to fulfil his dreams whether it's about a WWE opportunity, returning to the ring or just environmental practices for the WWE Universe.

5. Bobby Lashley

The motivated and focused Bobby Lashley has been always clear regarding his ultimate goal. He is a four time wrestling All-American champion and three-time wrestling national champion. This was all a forerunner for WWE and Bobby Lashley currently ranks among WWE's elite Superstars. Regardless of achieving the title or not, Bobby always has put the roster on notice and will always fight on the grand stage with a heart of a champion.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates