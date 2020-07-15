Let the reputed actor, writer, playwright, director and acting coach, Sohaila Kapur help discover the actor in you. Known for films like Rukmavati Ki Haveli, Phantom and Daasdev, her master classes with One World Theatre will introduce you to various methods, and help understand dialogues, voice modulation, diction, etc.

On July 20, 11 am

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 7,500

