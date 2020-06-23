The adorable love story of Internet's favourite dancing couple

A screengrab from the video shows the dancing couple twinning in pink as they groove to the Punjabi hit song Lamberghini

Remember the dancing couple, who took the internet by storm with their dancing skills? They are back again. The couple, who danced their way into people's hearts with adorable moves on Punjabi chartbuster Lamberghini, have now become the talk of the town for their beautiful love story.

Recently, the dancing couple spoke about their love story and shared the secrets of their happy marriage with popular social media page 'Humans of Bombay'. The elderly Sikh man said he was a shy kid who hated dancing, but enrolled himself for dance classes during his college days.

Here's a look at their love story:

Talking about the dance classes, he said, "The classes were great, but I’d often look at all the couples enjoying themselves and wished I had a real partner...not a random dance partner!." As fate had it, he said that in no time he met his wife at a friend's party after college and she loved dancing!

Recalling his first dance with his wife, the elderly Sikh man said, "A few months later, we were at a friend’s party when the song 'Lady in Red' started playing. That's when we danced together for the first time, and all I could think about was how much I'd fallen for her!" The senior citizen also said that back then how his wife would feel special and safe when she danced with him and the way he treated her and always opened the door for her.

The couple's adorable dance on Lamberghini:

He goes on to describe how he popped the big question to his love. From being the only couple on the dance floor to working out together; from going on long drives to having family and play board games on Sundays, the dancing duo give #CoupleGoals.

Talking about their chemistry, the elderly says, "She's very competitive when it comes to Ludo and Acquire. Whenever I win she'll say, 'You're just too smart. It's not fair.' And then I'll hug her and she scrunches her face up!" Just like other couples, the dancing duo also have their share of fights. "Usually, I stay quiet when she's mad. And she loves that softness about me, so we end up laughing after any argument," he says.



Gitana Singh poses for a family picture with her parent's 'The Dancing Couple' post attending a destination wedding. Pic/Instagram Gitana Singh

The couple's daughter Gitana Singh also found fame after her parents became an internet sensation. Interestingly, Gitana Singh's bio on Instagram reads, "Daughter of the Cutest Dancing Couple."

The post has garnered over 1 lakh 60 thousand views with thousands of comments. One user said, "What a lovely couple! God bless them," while another commented, "Chivalry isn't dead yet." A user wrote, "Thanks for sharing their story after their video went viral I really wanted to know their story!" One more comment read, "Awwww...They’re goals. One userr described it as "Best love story till date. Period."

