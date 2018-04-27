The Alpine Folk welcome Ranveer Singh in the traditional Swiss way

Switzerland, the country known for its rich culture and traditions welcomed their favorite traveler actor Ranveer Singh back, in a grand way. The actor was completely immersed in Swissness the moment he landed in Zurich



Ranveer Singh

Switzerland, the country known for its rich culture and traditions welcomed their favourite traveller actor Ranveer Singh back, in a grand way. The actor was completely immersed in Swissness the moment he landed in Zurich. Ranveer, who is the first Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, will be visiting the Lake Geneva region. "Switzerland... It's my kind of country! No matter how many times you visit, there's always something new to explore. This time around I'm visiting the Lake Geneva region... This part of Switzerland is quite a hidden gem that I can't wait to discover," Ranveer said in a statement.

The region includes the Montreux also called "the pearl of Swiss Riviera", Lausanne -- the Olympic capital, surrounded by vineyards, a trio of hills rolling down to the lake and a medieval cathedral; and Lavaux, a Unesco world heritage site. The welcome party greeted him in typical Swiss Tradition, with the warm sounds of the traditional Alphorn while the choirs yodelled away! The ever so magnetic Ranveer Singh could not help but try out the Swiss instrument himself. We can't wait to see what comes next!

Here are some pictures and videos of Ranveer Singh in Switzerland:

