The Alternative Space Project to delve into dark corners of human mind

sunday-mid-day

A new performance will use the Theatre of Absurdity to explore dark corners of the human mind

The Theatre of the Absurd was never meant to be easy on the audience. From illogical speech to irrational plots, the literary movement in drama, which spawned European countries from the 1940s to the late 80s, has at its heart seen human existence as nonsensical and chaotic. Absurdist plays, hence followed a similar pattern. A new performance, The Alternative Space Project, will use this theatre to delve into the dark corners of the human mind and explore this absurdity by adapting three real documented case studies of abuse, repression and urges, on stage.

The brainchild of Delhi-based Abhinav Singh Ranga and Vivek Tyagi, the show will see three short stories, each 30 minutes long, enacted by performers form The Alternative Space. While Blackest Eyes tell the story of a Delhi-based murderer, who otherwise appears sophisticated and charming, Absence of Light is set in a village in Haryana, where some members of family carry dark secrets. Pinhaa opens in Kashmir, and unfolds the savagery of men, meant to protect the borders, on the Pahadi women. “Since Absurdism can be difficult for the audience to grasp, we have also used elements of traditional theatre to tell these stories. We actually wanted to address sociopathy,” says Ranga.



At its core, it’s still an “experimental project”. “We have musicians, who will be performing live on stage, and the actors have been given the liberty to go with the flow of this music and do whatever they want, as long as the motive of the character is clear,” adds Ranga.

The idea behind the three stories is to understand the back stories of the protagonists — the villains — and what events and experiences shaped their crimes.

When: 5 PM and 8 PM

Where: OverAct - The Alternative Theatre Space, Bungalow 190, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 300

To book: eventshigh.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates