With its appetising fast food menu, a new all-American diner in Borivali is bound to move up the charts as a neighbourhood favourite

Texan BBQ Wings

Red-White Chevy car seats immediately catch our eye as we walk into IC Colony’s newest all-American diner, The Burger Pit. It opened earlier this month and as the name suggests, the place is loaded with Uncle Sam’s stars and stripes. There are a couple of Michael Jackson and Kenny Rogers LPs, too that adorn the walls alongside some giant Coca Cola bottle caps, all in keeping with the American Dream theme.

The brain behind the resto, Clement Fernandes, former manager of The Sassy Spoon, is a tad nervous when asked to explain his maiden entrepreneurial venture. “It took me a year to plan this out, as I ideated over every element of the menu. It’s something you won’t find anywhere else in Mumbai,” assures Fernandes, a trained chef, when we caught up with him after our meal.

The menu is truly elaborate, and the two dozen-plus burger varieties leave you spoilt for choice. We begin with the Texan BBQ wings (Rs 249) and as described on the menu, they are soaked in smoked BBQ sauce, but are surprisingly crispy. This is head chef Bhikuram Gaikwad’s specialty, which we are told later, who comes out to serve us the dish with a broad smile.



Cardiac Arrest Burger

We pick the king of the burgers from the list, a big-daddy-dish called cardiac arrest (Rs 549). Packed with a triple layer of meat patty, and stuffed with ham, salami, bacon and fried egg, besides a load of caramelised onions, bell peppers, mushroom and some generous cheese filling, it nearly delivers what it promised, but we thankfully survive.



Green Apple Cooler

We call for two other tenderloin burgers, the hungry gobbler (Rs 329) and the messy monster (Rs 369), and manager Victor is patient enough to explain the difference between the two. “The hungry cobbler is first stuffed with cheese and then grilled while the messy monster is first grilled and then fried,” he reveals, smiling all the while. For accompaniments, the burgers come with coleslaw and some perfectly fried potato wedges, which remind the cricket fan in us of Virat Kohli’s cover drives — short, crisp and very effective.



Berry Berry Cool

To go with the hot burgers, we pick the berry berry cool (Rs 149) and green apple cooler (Rs 149), and while the berry sipper is a beauty, the apple drink is a bit too sweet for our liking.



Chocolate Shock

For the icing on top of our meal, we choose the chocolate shock (Rs 199) from the desserts section. And the double scoop of ice cream (butterscotch and chocolate, one on top of the other) enclosed in a cage formed by chocolate brownie strips only consolidates our theory that this ‘pit’ is a sure hit!

TIME 12 pm to 12 am

AT Saffron Apartments, IC Colony, Borivali West

CALL 9152020773

