The Angry Birds Movie 2 to hit the theatres this year itself

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is a sequel of the 2016 film, which was an adaptation of a video game by the same name

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The angry birds are back! Animated adventure-comedy 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' will hit the theatres on August 23, 2019.

The trailer of the animated comedy was recently released by the makers and it features some new and exciting adventures between the pigs and the angry, the arch enemies who. If the 2.44-minute-long-video is anything to go by, then the sequel seems like it's going to be a full-on laughter fest.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bill Hader, Pete Davidson, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj, and Brooklynn Prince will be lending their voice to the animated characters.

The first 'Angry Birds Movie' grossed over 350 million USD worldwide and became the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

