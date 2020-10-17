The Art of Creative Imagination

Imagination is tapping that creative mind of ours and using it to its full potential. Insiyah Sham, believes in enjoying life through stories made up of imaginary characters, engaging in dramatic screen plays and poem recitals, organically spreading laughter and smiles wherever she goes. Learning Speech and Drama at a very early age led to seeking a deep interest in reading and narrating stories. Holding a Post Graduate degree from University of Sunderland UK, backed with ten years of experience as a primary teacher, the next step for Insiyah Sham was to passionately educate young children and encourage them to learn the art of imagination through stories written by her.

Listening to creative, original stories, children will learn how to use descriptive vocabulary and different tones of voice. They will also gain confidence in expressing themselves, developing the art of creative thinking. The stories are narrated in a magical way getting the audience gripped and allowing them to be involved in her imagination leaving them to draw their own conclusions.

SPIKBOW is the name of an imaginary friendly monster created by her who recently transformed from SKETCH to PLUSH! The name SPIKBOW was inspired from the spikes on one arm with a range of superpowers and the rainbow on his head. A black button on the other arm acts like a golden buzzer to combine all his superpowers at once enriching the story with an element of surprise! SPIKBOW travels to different places educating children in a fun, friendly manner making stories engaging and interesting.

Subscribe to Insiyah Sham's You Tube Channel- Insi's imaginative world- story telling and follow SPIKBOW's adventurous expeditions, creatively narrated with enthusiasm and extreme dramatic poise.

Teachers and Educators can also use the stories as a resource to enhance their creative writing sessions.

You Tube link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCghUmNeyaKsMKmI5epLeAZA

Instagram: @insiimaginativeworld

Email: insi79@gmail.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.