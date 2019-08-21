The art of listening

things-to-do

This event ensures you get music for your ears and treats for your eyes

The opening of a contemporary art exhibition called As It Rises Into the Air: Listening in Practice, a collaboration between the Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, curated by Juana Awad and Zeenat Nagree over a period of eight months, promises to be a unique one. The open-to-all launch today will also have a live performance — with pianist Aki Spadaro interpreting a score by Native American composer Ravel Chacons, which comprises pictographs meant to be interpreted by musicians.

Till October 5, 11 am to 7pm (Sundays shut); events at 6.30 pm (today)

On Gallery MMB, Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 22027710

