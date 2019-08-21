Search

The art of listening

Published: Aug 21, 2019, 08:35 IST | The Guide Team

This event ensures you get music for your ears and treats for your eyes

The art of listening

The opening of a contemporary art exhibition called As It Rises Into the Air: Listening in Practice, a collaboration between the Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, curated by Juana Awad and Zeenat Nagree over a period of eight months, promises to be a unique one. The open-to-all launch today will also have a live performance — with pianist Aki Spadaro interpreting a score by Native American composer Ravel Chacons, which comprises pictographs meant to be interpreted by musicians.

Till October 5, 11 am to 7pm (Sundays shut); events at 6.30 pm (today)
On Gallery MMB, Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Call 22027710

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbaimumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Gold medalist sculptor makes eco-friendly Ganesha idols

Related News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Trending Gallery
Gulzar, Poonam Dhillon, Sonu Nigam and others pay last respects to Khayyam at his Juhu home

Gulzar, Poonam Dhillon, Sonu Nigam and others pay last respects to Khayyam at his Juhu home