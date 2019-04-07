sunday-mid-day

A new exhibition in Alibaug brings together a few unlikely sculptors

An untitled work by TV Santhosh

The title of The Guild's new exhibition, Sculpsit means 'he (or she) sculptured it: an inscription following the artist's name on a sculpture.' Up till the 1870s, book illustrations required two steps: the artist drawing the design on paper, and an engraver translating it to wood or copper.

"Similarly," says curator Sasha Altaf, "this exhibition envisions sculpture not as an abstract continuum, but as a material envelope that grows organically from the original drawing, sketch, maquette or photograph. Therefore, the artist plays the role of the artist and the engraver."

Sculpsit is set to feature sculptures and drawings from artists such as Anupam Sud, Akbar Padamsee, Baiju Parthan, Gieve Patel, Gigi Scaria, Jyoti Bhatt, KG Subramanyan, Navjot Altaf, Sudhir Patwardhan, TV Santhosh, and others. "These artists are not solely known for their paintings. Artists' works explore different mediums, where the emphasis is not so much on the medium, but the process and the concern. It is this process that the show focuses on."

Where: The Guild, 1028,

Ranjanpada, next to Sai Temple, Mandwa Alibaug Road, Alibaug

When: April 12 to May 25; 11 am to 6 pm

Call: 22876211

