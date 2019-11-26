The baddest pub crawl

While you may have jumped on the Joker bandwagon and dressed up in one of the many avatars in the Batman series this Halloween, an event at a Kurla mall is going to celebrate the iconic bad guys of Bollywood, who have immortalised dialogues and even outfits. Think Mogambo from Mr India, Gabbar from Sholay and Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna.

So, dress up as your favourite Bollywood villain and hop through five bars and eateries at this mall at Nightcrawler, organised by Alcohowl. You can enjoy cocktails and snacks at the pubs, on top of the ticket which includes a beer and a starter at each outlet, and play games which also include trivia quizzes.

On November 28, 7 pm to 12 am.

At Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla West.

Log on to bit.ly/BollywoodBaddiesCrawl

Cost Rs 499

