The band that's second-time lucky

A mid-tempo alternative rock outfit born when founder Anand Bhaskar gave music a second shot, gets on stage to sing about 26/11

Though he trained in Indian classical music, and even played with his college band in 2012, he had no inkling of turning his dream into his career. And so, Anand Bhaskar, who shifted base from Delhi to Mumbai in 2005, worked in the ad industry for a decade before he realised that music was his true calling. In October 2014, he started recording his album, and soon, his band fell into place. Slated to perform at an Andheri venue this Friday, alternative rock outfit Anand Bhaskar Collective balances its heavy sound with melodic Hindi lyrics that talk about politics, love and tragedies.

Bhaskar recalls how he had lost touch with music till he met his wife Nidhi Sethia who suggested that he record his original compositions. "I told her I didn't have band, and she advised me to get started. The band will follow," he shares. And it did, as he joined forces with his childhood friend Neel on the bass, Shishir Tao on drums and percussion, Shravan Sridhar on violin and Hrishi Giridhar on guitar. But they will never call themselves a fusion band. "The term has been bastardised in this country by tagging everything with a guitar and an Indian instrument as fusion. Raghu Dixit is folk, Indian Ocean is fusion, Parvaaz is psychedelic rock and Local Train is pop rock. We are an alternative act that cuts through all ages with our melodies," says Bhaskar.



Neel, Shravan Sridhar, Anand Bhaskar, Hrishi Giridhar and Shishir Tao

One of their first songs, Hey Ram, spoke about the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. "Intehaan comments on the current socio-political environment of our country, with lyrics parallel to a conversation between Akbar and Birbal. They also include a bit about how our political leaders have so many cases against them that it's difficult to decide which sections of the Indian Penal Code should be applied to them," adds Bhaskar. Excu­se Me has political undertones as it talks ab­out dynasty politics and how qualifications don't matter in such circumstances. But a majority of their songs are about love.

"It's keeping my wife in mind for had it not be­en for her, I wouldn't be who I am today," concludes Bhaskar.

Friday's gig will be the conclusive performance of their Shukraguzaar tour, as they resume work for their third album, which will release later this year.

On: June 28, 9 pm

At: The Finch, Shah Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East.

Call: 8055992993

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 499

