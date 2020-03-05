The Batman director Matt Reeves reveals first look of new Batmobile

'The Batman' fans are treated with a surprise! Director Matt Reeves on Thursday revealed the first look of the new Batmobile from the upcoming superhero film 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson. The 53-year-old director shared three pictures giving a clear cut look of the Batmobile from different angles on Twitter. Reeves shared the picture along with a much minimal caption, #TheBatman.

In the three shared images, the vehicle appeared to be at the utmost enhanced version having an exposed engine. Some elements had been added to bring that extra oomph to the vehicle. It is also noted that not just is the first look of the Batmobile is revealed, but can also be seen as the first official showcase of Robert Pattinson, the lead of the film, sported in full Batsuit.

Christopher Nolan gave us a grounded/real world take on Batman



Zack Snyder gave us a hyper comic book Batman that exists within the real world



Matt Reeves is about to give us a neo-noir, elseworlds take on Batman. #TheBatman ðÂ¦Â pic.twitter.com/SVRLVeOg0o — BATSOURCE ðÂ¦Â (@Bat_Source) March 5, 2020

Earlier in January, Reeves kick-started the shooting of the much talked about film starring Pattinson. The movie which is a reboot of the Batman franchise is being described as having a grounded take on Batman and will feature many of his villains. While Pattinson will be seen in the titular role, Zoe Kravitz will essay Catwoman and Paul Dano is set to play the Riddler, the former employee at Wayne Enterprises who idolises Bruce before turning bad. 'The Batman', the first movie in the upcoming trilogy, is set to open in theatres on June 25, 2021.

