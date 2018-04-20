The battle continues between Kapil Sharma and Ali Asgar

Ali Asgar had reportedly said in a TV interview that Kapil has tattooed former flame Preeti Simoes's name on his arm

There seems to be no end to the verbal volleys between Kapil Sharma and his former colleagues. His Comedy Nights With Kapil co-actor Ali Asgar had reportedly said in a TV interview that Kapil has tattooed former flame Preeti Simoes's name on his arm. He also said that he had recently visited him and he was in tears.

Kapil's spokesperson has issued a clarification ridiculing Ali for spreading false information. The statement says that Kapil does not have a tattoo. It further said that he had not met any of his former colleagues as he is currently travelling with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.

The statement reads, "As a part of Mr. Kapil Sharma's team, we would like to emphasise that recent stories doing the rounds that Mr. Sharma has met Mr. Ali Asgar and has written Ms Preeti Simoes name on his hand are completely false. We are equally shocked to hear about this ourselves and are surprised that Mr. Asgar, whom Mr. Sharma has always considered a friend, would make such hurtful statements. In fact, Mr. Sharma and his fiancee, Ginni are currently travelling together. We request the media to reach out to us to ensure our views are represented and the truth is brought to light."

Ali had also said, "I heard Kapil is in depression and felt very bad. We've all been there for him and will always be there. I got a call from Preeti (Simoes) who told me that Kapil is not well and has apparently not even left his room for days. She asked me to visit him. When I reached his office, Kapil was lying down. It was heartbreaking to see him in that state. He got emotional after meeting me and for some time could not even speak. It was clear that he is missing all of us, especially Preeti. He is like a child who wants something but is not able to tell it in words."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates