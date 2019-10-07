The beautiful Karisma Kapoor is in awe of the even more gorgeous Taj Mahal

Actress Karisma Kapoor on Sunday shared a few photographs of her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Dressed in ethnic, Karisma is seen posing for the pictures with different backdrops of the iconic monument.

"Feeling the beauty around me," she captioned one of the images. Sharing a picture of herself in front of the Taj, Karisma said she was "mesmerised and awestruck with the captivating beauty of it".

"I finally got an opportunity to visit and I am so glad that I did," added the "Dil Toh Pagal Hai" actress. Karisma was accompanied by her daughter and son.

View this post on Instagram Any guesses where I am ? ðÂÂ· A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onOct 5, 2019 at 10:45pm PDT

