The beauty of minimalism

Whether it is a casual brunch with friends or a formal sit down dinner for your coworkers, you can’t dismiss the need to style your table for the occassion. Priyanka Mehra, architect, Design Studio and PS Design, and Urmii Bhati of Mikigai, the artisinal paper floral studio, will take you through new-age table design concepts where less is more and minimalism rules the roost. You will return with ideas armed to put together the right table setting for your next do.

On January 28, 4 pm to 6 pm

At Script by Godrej & Boyce, 4A Godrej Bhavan, Home Street, Fort.

Call 8947811770

Email garimap@godrej.com

