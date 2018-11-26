The behaviour of Roger Federer in public flatters skier Mikaela Shriffin

tennis

Swiss tennis great Federer leaves American skier Mikaela Shiffrin flattered by his conduct in public

Roger Federer and Mikaela Shiffrin

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin heaped praise on Swiss tennis great Roger Federer and felt that she needs to emulate him when it comes to conducting oneself in public space.

Recalling the meeting with Federer in Chicago this September, Shiffrin told New York Times recently: "He was engaged with every person he was talking to — it wasn't like he was just looking at his phone and not them. I don't even think he had his phone with him. I watched how he conducted himself around people in general or with the media. It was eye-opening to see how fully he gave of himself. It was an important thing for me to learn."

She explained that behaving well is important not only because she needs to, but also for her image with endorsements across the globe. "I often think of myself as a literal investment. It's kind of dehumanising, but I'm conscious of the brand. I think there are some athletes who don't think about that enough. I have sponsors who invest in me hoping that I'm going to stay the course and have success. You don't want to skirt around that," she added.

