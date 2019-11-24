The best of dus ka dum at NH7

Few things, whether it's restaurants, relationships or music festivals, last 10 years. But NH7, also known as the happiest music festival, has managed to do just that, despite being mired in allegations about selling its soul to commercial music. But 10 it is, and this is who you should listen to if you plan to head to Pune for the jamboree of tunes.

Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker

If lounge is your scene, then Chet Faker, who gave himself the name as an ode to Chet Baker, is the one for you. His cover of No Diggity earned him fame and his music has been described as "wonderfully loungey".

On: November 29-December 1

At: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune

Cost: Rs 3,0O0 to Rs 5,500

To book: insider.in

Opeth

This Swedish progressive metal band promises music that is genre-defying, with jazz, blues, folk and progressive influences. But death metal could be the best strong adjective to describe their music. Get ready to headbang.

Kodaline

The Irish rock band from Dublin, known for its emotional tracks that are also very folkish, is not to be missed. Kodaline has been compared to legends like Coldplay and Oasis. You'll recognise them from hits like The One and Honest.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates