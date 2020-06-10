The Best of Lockdown with the Johars: Times when Karan, Yash and Roohi made us laugh our hearts out

If you find yourself feeling bored and at a loss for what to do next while you're quarantined at home, you only have to head on to Karan Johar's Instagram page and check out videos of his twin babies. His kids, Roohi and Yash Johar are super adorable, and they keep entertaining themselves and everyone else with their shenanigans. From their cute conversations to their lunches, calling papa KJo's clothes 'girl clothes' to annoying mama Hiroo Johar, the filmmaker has shared almost everything they do at home.

Here are some of the funny and witty banter between them that will certainly make everyone smile. Take a look:

Roohi and Yash makes life puzzling for Karan

Johar shared a sweet video of his kids and their grandmother Hiroo Johar solving puzzles while the filmmaker asks for their attention. In the video, Karan is seen asking his mother: "Why are you solving this? It says this is for 3-year-old kids so why are you doing this? Dil toh bacha hai ji?". Hiroo Johar ignores her son by saying that she is not even listening to what he is saying. Yash also follows his grandmother's footsteps, ignoring Karan while playing games in the same room.

When Yash body-shamed his father

View this post on Instagram Shower shenanigans! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMay 11, 2020 at 4:40am PDT

Yash took the fun banter with his father to the next level when he asked his "dadda" to have a bath as he is "dirty". Karan took to Instagram and uploaded a video in which Karan is heard saying: "Excuse what are you all doing in my shower?". His son Yash replies: "You are very dirty". Roohi adds in by saying: "You are very dirty you have a bath". A stunned Karan then replies: "What? You're telling me I'm very dirty I should have a bath?".

Talentless Karan Johar is forced to weep into his blanket

It was now time for some dance "mocking" sessions. In this video, Roohi and Yash could be seen dancing in the video. Later, they are asked to review their dad's dancing skills. Roohi refers to her father as a "kharaab" dancer. "You are not dancing, you are a very kharaab (bad) dancer", she says. Yash also has a similar thought agreeing to his sister's views. Sharing the video on Instagram Karan wrote, "Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars (sic)."

When Karan declared Yash a jewel thief and asked Roohi to catch him

View this post on Instagram He’s a jewel thief !!!! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onJun 4, 2020 at 4:05am PDT

The video opens with Roohi fiddling with jewellery. "Roohi, I believe you are throwing a party," says Karan. Karan's son Yash enters the scene and takes the jewellery from Roohi. Yash is then seen walking out of the frame while his sister calls out and asks him, "Give me my necklace back." That’s when Karan encourages his baby girl to get her necklace back. He says, "Go catch him, he’s a jewel thief."

The Johar's have a lockdown collateral damage

View this post on Instagram Literally Locked in!!! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMay 28, 2020 at 5:57am PDT

Karan Johar shared a sweet video of his babies playing in his cabinet at home. The kids seem to have ditched their bed and having a sleepover at the cabinet. When the filmmaker asked them the reason for sleeping in the cabinet instead of their beds, the kids told him that they are tired and that he is talking "nonsense". Karan then went on to say that the lockdown has done 'collateral damage' to Yash and Roohi. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Karan captioned it as, "Literally Locked in!!! #lockdownwiththejohars."

Chance Pe Dance

In this hilarious video, his twin kids are seen setting the stage on fire with their dance moves. It seems like the Johar family loves to dance to Bollywood music. Filmy, huh? Take a look at the video right away! But do you know what the highlight of the video is? Mother Hiroo joining the little ones.

Johar's got Talent

View this post on Instagram JGT! Johar’s got talent! #lockdownwiththejohars #dancelikenooneiswatching A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMay 9, 2020 at 8:37am PDT

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director put out a video where the toddlers are seen having a fun time in Karan's walk-in closet as they 'dance like no one's watching'. In the video, Karan showcases the toddlers' dancing skills as they shake a leg, do rounds and jump while the caravan plays music.

The Grand finale

Karan Johar and kids bid adieu to netizens with the finale episode of Lockdown with the Johars. The tots retraced their journey from where they began the first episode — in KJo's overflowing closet full of designer threads. As the two waved goodbye, the doting dad informed that they will be back with a new season in better times. He signed off with his customary, "Toodles."

The popular 'Toodle diaries' will surely make your day! The Student of the Year director is quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been updating his fans on his activities. For the uninitiated, Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi on February 7, 2017, and ever since then, he has confessed what a beautiful feeling it is to raise children.

