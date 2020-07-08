The best of South Asia

On of the world's leading auction houses, Christie's, is organising an Asia Art Week online. As part of it, they've put out an auction of South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art that includes 64 artworks retracing 100 years of artistic production in the Subcontinent. This includes works by the Bombay Progressive Artists' Group featuring Tyeb Mehta, Akbar Padamsee and FN Souza, among others. Other pioneers from the Subcontinent include the postcard artist MV Dhurandhar and Sri Lankan painter George Keyt, known for his cubist-like work.

According to Nishad Avari, specialist and head of sale, "The sale includes several masterpieces that have never been offered at auctions before, including one of Tyeb Mehta's first and most seminal versions of the Falling Figure, painted in 1965, and Francis Newton Souza's Frightened Head from the year 1957."

Till July 22

Log on to christies.com

