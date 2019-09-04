The best photos you can sea

India has a coastline of 7,500 km that is rich in maritime culture. But given that we rarely venture into the deep waters, there’s little interaction and activity centred around sports such as diving, kayaking, surfing and sailing amongst a majority of our population. Additionally, with the lack of awareness and concern for the preservation and maintenance of our water bodies, it’s unlikely that this situation is going to change anytime soon. To stem this tide (no pun intended), Blue India is organising an underwater imagery competition that uses photography as a potent conversation tool to encourage people to explore the oceans without any fear. Participants can share provoking photographs that speak for the cause. “We are introducing and encouraging young green warriors to explore and document the ocean in an unforgettable journey of wonder and adventure”, says Prahlad Kakar, founder of ReefWatch Marine Conservation, which is spearheading the event. The winners will get exciting prizes in the form of cameras and high-end equipment.

