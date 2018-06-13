The best places and offers in the city to catch the World Cup

Slip into World Cup fever with buddies, beer and pocket-friendly offers on grub and drinks

Guesswork for a pint

Head to this bar with your football buddies and avail of cool offers on beer, cocktails and unlimited IMFL drinks. You can even win a free pint fin cool contests around players before the start of every match. from June 14 to July 15 (timings depend on the matches)

AT: Nitro - The Bar, Novotel Imagica, Khopoli.

CALL: 7030951551

DEALS: Rs 945 (beer bucket); Rs 1,599 (unlimited IMFL)

Football with buds

Football fans never had it so good. Head out, get drunk and make merry. At this bar, enjoy the beautiful game on the big screen with your fellow football pals and affordable deals on IMFLs and cocktail pitchers.

FROM: June 14 to July 15 (depends on match timings)

AT: Copa, Vithal Nagar, Juhu.

CALL: 9820667766

COST: Rs 899 and Rs 1,400 (Five plus one Indian beer); Rs 2,998 (6 jager bombs); Rs 899 (6 kamakazi), Rs 999 cocktail pitcher; Rs 1,299 (Sangria or LIIT)

With love, away from Russia

Who needs to travel to Russia when you can chill with your friends right here. Make the most with exciting offers on food and beverages.

FROM: June 14 to July 15, 12 pm to 1 am

AT: Glocal Junction (all outlets)

CALL: 30149955 (Andheri)

DEALS: Rs 1,149 (beer bucket plus one complimentary pizza); Rs 399 (unlimited nachos or popcorn); 50 per cent off on second LIIT

Beery good deals

Enjoy live screenings along with oddball dishes such as sugarcane chicken or tuck into all-time faves such as tex mex nachos. Wash it down with their signature cocktails, beer or sangria specials.

FROM: June 14 to July 15, 12 pm to 7 pm (for sangrias); 4 pm to 9 pm (for beer, Jager bombs and tequila)

AT: One Too Many, Regenza By Tunga, Vashi.

CALL: 30151503

DEALS: Rs 999 (unlimited beer); Rs 495 (Jager bombs); Rs 220 (tequila shots); 3+1 (sangria)

Kon'nichiwa FIFA

At this eatery the chef has crafted a special menu with bar snacks such as shichimi butter popcorn and crispy chicken katsu to complement your drinks.

FROM: June 14 to July 15, 12 pm to 1 am

AT: Hello Guppy, BKC, Bandra East.

CALL: 26534720

DEALS: Rs 999 (cocktail pitchers); Rs 325 (sake bombs); Rs 599 (6 shots); 3+1 free (select beer brands)

Grand opening masti

Witness the grand opening of FIFA 2018 tomorrow, and enjoy the screening of the Russia vs Saudi Arabia match. Here. you can gorge on a range of snacks that will compliment the alcohol deals on offer. Chug beer, make merry and delve deep into the football mania that is going to have the whole world in its grip for the next 30 days.

ON: June 14, 7 pm onwards

AT: BKC Dive, Pinnacle Corporate Park, Bandra East.

CALL: 8655077330

DEALS: Rs 999 (for a tower of a popular beer)

(Foot) ball-er time with daaru

Don't let the monsoon dampen your spirits and step out for a fun night filled with beer and football. Gorge on delectable dishes such as the peri peri chicken wings, nachos or suneri kababs. Not a beer guzzler? They also serve coffee cocktails and signature shots.

FROM: June 14 to July 15, 11 am to 1.30 am

AT: Pickle and Pint, Mahakali, Andheri East.

CALL: 67898944

DEALS: Rs 400 (one beer and one starter)

Footie fantastic

Drop by for live screenings, and dishes like chicken dip and corn chips, Kahn's hot dog and chilli pork belly. They also offer amazing deals on spirits. Get competitive by challenging your friends to foosball and flip cup.

FROM: June 14 to July 15 AT Monkey Bar, Linking Road, Bandra West.

CALL: 26005215

DEALS: Rs 220 (small plates) and Rs 220 (drinks).

