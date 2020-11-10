The Best Places to Try Tikka in Mumbai

History was made in the US Presidential election when Kamala Harris became the first woman of colour to be US Vice President-elect. Harris's Indo-African roots were the cause of much discussion during these past few months; she even made dosa with actor Mindy Kaling. When asked, the Vice President-elect confessed tikkas of any kind being her favourite Indian food. Tikkas come in many shapes and forms and are loved by vegetarians and meat eaters alike. Let’s look at five places to try the best tikka in Mumbai.



Global touch

Open for dine-in, Pritam's Global Cuisine is a true find when it comes to a variety of tikkas. It shouldn’t be a surprise considering their vast menu includes European, Mughlai, as well as Pan Asian. Their PGE (whats the full form of PGE) Fusion Murgh Tikka (Rs 460) served with spinach butter garlic sauce and PGE Special Roti Tikka (Rs 460), cubes of chicken rolled in roti and cooked in a clay pot are the specialities here. For vegetarians, the Laccha Palak aur Peanut ki Tikki with Dhaniya Thecha (Rs 340), and Paneer aur Hare Pyaaz ki Tikki (Rs 330) are lip-smacking options.



AT: Shop 1 and 2, Rosa Vista Building, Opposite Suraj Water Park, Ghodbunder Road, Thane

TIME: 12 PM- 12 AM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 9372005147

LOG ONTO: https://pritamsglobalcuisine.com/



Dine-in style

Prawns Tikka (Rs 855) at Khyber is a must-try if you love seafood. The fresh prawns are marinated in Khyber’s classic spicy red masala and threaded onto skewers before they’re cooked to perfection. Known for its tandoor specialities, the Paneer Honey Mustard Tikka (Rs 530) is an interesting option for vegetarians owing to its delicate honey and mustard marinade. The elegant restaurant has Mughal-era inspired interiors and is open for dine-in.



AT: 145, MG Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort

TIME: 12:30-3:30 PM, 7:30-11 PM, Monday-Sunday

CALL: 40396666

LOG ONTO: http://www.khyberrestaurant.com/



Regional delight



For those who relish their regional flavours, The Bombay Curry offers multiple mouth-watering dishes, namely, Murgh Madrasi Tikka (Rs 310) and the Murgh Banjara Tikka (Rs 310). The former is boneless chicken flavoured with select spices, curry leaves, and yoghurt and is chargrilled to perfection while the latter is a melt-in-your-mouth kebab prepared with Lucknowi spices, mint, and sesame. The Bombay Curry is offering delivery and take-away at the moment. You may visit the outlet and be served in your car as well.



AT: Shop 12-14, Patel CHS, Govind Dham, Khar

TIME: 11:30 AM -4 PM, 6-12 PM, Monday- Sunday

CALL: 7400009949



Endless flavours



Known for its no-frills delicious food, Khane Khas is an establishment to reckon with when it comes to Mughlai food. Vegetarians need not fret, in addition to its non-vegetarian dishes, Khane Khas serves Paneer Tikka (Rs 290) and Mushroom Tikka (Rs 290) in more flavours than you can think of. The wide variety of tikkas on offer are available in Achari, Afghani, Malai, Tandoori, and Garlic flavours. The perfectly marinated tikkas are extremely flavourful and cooked to perfection. Khane Khas is currently offering take-away and delivery.



AT: 4, Silver Croft Building, Junction Of 16th and 33rd Road, TPS 3, Pali Hill, Bandra West

TIME: 12-3 PM, 7-11 PM, Tuesday closed

CALL: 9321470546, 6054605

LOG ONTO: http://www.khanekhas.com/



Old-world indulgence



Located close to Haji Ali, Cafe Noorani is one of those nostalgic places which offers an array of dishes, ranging from Mughlai style kebabs to Chinese dishes. This Iranian Cafe specializes in Fish Tikka Masala (Rs 490) and Reshmi Tikka Masala (Rs 300). Both these dishes tingle your taste buds in a distinct manner. The former is prepared with a blend of local spices while the latter is more subtle and melts in your mouth. Cafe Noorani is currently offering deliveries and take away.



AT: 5 D, Haji Ali Circle, Tardeo Road, Tardeo, Mumbai

TIME: 11 AM- 11:30 PM, Monday - Sunday

CALL: 3538619

