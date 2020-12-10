The Best of Virtual Exhibitions and Tours by Museums

Museums are in many ways custodians of the past and can play a major role in shaping public opinion. To me, they are immersive educational experiences that have contributed immensely to my worldview. Museums today function as art galleries, memorials, archives, parks, photo-ops, and much more-telling countless stories from different cultures and eras. They help us to better understand not only the events of the past but also different cultures. Owing to the global pandemic, many renowned museums across the world have opened their doors virtually in an unprecedented manner to allow us a peek into their collections. Below, we have handpicked five of our favourites for all museum lovers out there.





Holy-day

What can be better than a trip to the Vatican from the comfort of your homes? The Vatican Museum is offering virtual tours of the Sistine Chapel, Raphael’s Rooms, Profane Museum, Pio Clementino Museum, Pauline Halls, Niccoline Chapel, Sistine Halls, and the New Wing. As you rotate your mouse, you can take a walk around the historic rooms, and if you have your virtual reality gear, then you can enjoy an immersive experience. Gaze at the intricate ceilings or zoom in at the numerous artworks that adorn the walls. The ceiling of the Sistine Chapel painted by Michelangelo in the 16thcentury is one of the greatest works of Western Art. Imagine being able to view the Sistine Chapel without tourists toppling over each other.



Log onto http://www.museivaticani.va/content/museivaticani/en/collezioni/musei/tour-virtuali-elenco.html





Interactive history





The British Museum’s interactive online exhibition, similar to a video-game of sorts, is among the world’s best. Called ‘The Museum of the World’, the exhibition’s timeline stretches from 2,000,000 BC to 2,000 AD. Being able to simultaneously compare its collection from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe gives one a great sense of context. Each piece on display comes with a photo, audio clip, and detailed description for you to learn more about it. The most fascinating displays include stone tools from the Palaeolithic-era, Aztec mosaics, Mughal-era paintings, and Aboriginal Australian shields. Also on display is a centrepiece of their collection, the Rosetta Stone- owing to its enormous contribution to Egyptology. Regardless of your area of interest, this exhibition has it all.

Log onto https://britishmuseum.withgoogle.com/



Science without fiction

Sometimes museums can be more than time capsules, the Museo de Amanha (Museum of Tomorrow) is a one-of-a-kind science museum in Rio de Janeiro. The futuristic museum has exhibits that weave a narrative around our destructive actions of the present and its possible environmental and social impact. Its 16 online exhibits are focussed on ideas instead of objects, on topics ranging from overconsumption and waste to mathematics. With sustainability at the core of its messaging, the objective is clear, to make us reflect and evaluate our choices as individuals and as a society. This is the ideal museum to virtually visit with your family and get your kids acquainted with the climate crisis. You can also opt for the 360-degree street view and explore its magnificent building.



Log onto https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/museu-do-amanh%C3%A3?hl=en





From dinosaurs to unicorns



London’s Natural History Museum is extremely popular among kids and young adults or anyone who’d enjoy viewing a dinosaur. Delve in the museum’s 300,000 specimens with the help of interactive experiences guided by curators and experts. Walk through the numerous galleries with 360-degree views or explore the 33 online exhibits on mythical creatures such as unicorns, fossils, butterflies, and much more. An audio-guided tour narrated by Sir David Attenborough helps you navigate the Hintze Hall. The museum’s most prized possession is the Blue Whale- the largest creature on Earth. One can view the skeleton in augmented reality with Google Arts and Culture.



Log onto https://www.nhm.ac.uk/

Art, fashion, music, and more



Don’t miss out on a virtual tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) that has 31 online exhibits on Google Arts and Culture. The exhibitions, sourced from its three locations in New York City, cater to varied interests- fashion enthusiasts can enjoy the multiple exhibits on Coco Chanel and Christian Dior, while music lovers can indulge in performances played on the museum’s collection of 17th-century instruments. With a staggering total of 200,086 items on display, viewers will be spoilt for choice. You can even choose between street view and augmented reality as per your convenience.

Log onto https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/the-metropolitan-museum-of-art?hl=en

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news