The Bharat Army to launch a 1983 World Cup comic book for cricket lovers

As per The Bharat Army, they are launching a comic book which will cover India's finest moments from the 1983 World Cup in England.

The Bharat Army members during an India match

The ICC World Cup 2019 is less than 90 days away and cricket lovers are preparing themselves to make this World Cup memorable. India is the front-runner in the tournament and is favourite to lift the trophy. Meanwhile, Team India's biggest fans in England, The Bharat Army, are planning something special for the tournament. As per the popular fan club, they are launching a comic book which will cover India's finest moments from the 1983 World Cup in England. The speciality of this book is that it will be in a comic book format and the book will cherish all the memories from 1983 Worl Cup that India won under Kapil Dev's captaincy.

What will the book contain: The comic book will contain the best moments from the 1983 World Cup, which includes Kapil Dev's performances as captain of the World Cup-winning team.

Name of the comic book: The comic book will be named as 'The Victory Lap'. It will first be issued in English and then will be translated in Hindi. The book will be available to The Bharat Army members, it can also be ordered online.

About The Bharat Army: The Bharat Army fan club started in the year 1999 when they first appeared in the stands during the match between India and Pakistan. The Bharat Army has thousands of members worldwide and this World Cup more than 8,000 Bharat Army members from across the globe will go to England to cheer for Virat Kohli's team.

