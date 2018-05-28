The Bhukkad Flea hosts first Maggi event June in Juhu

It's the biggest and most awaited event of the city wherein we bring to you 20+ city's best mouthwatering Maggi products along with some fun activities like Eating Competition, Mocktails and Wine flow to beat the summer heat

The Bhukkad Flea is hosting the first-ever Maggi event on 16th and 17th June in Juhu called #MERI MAGGI. Entry is free. It's Mumbai's biggest and most awaited event where we will bring to you over 20 mouthwatering Maggi products along with some fun activities like eating competition, mocktails and wine flow to beat the summer heat. In addition to that we will be having singing, solo and group dancing and band performances by some of the amazing and best talents in Juhu.

Points to be Noted:

Event Name: #Meri Maggi

Date: 16th – 17th June, Saturday – Sunday

Time: 11am to 10pm

Venue: Kamla Raheja Hall, JVPD Scheme, Juhu

Visitors: Entry Free

Fb Page - https://www.facebook.com/events/206396270144403/

