The Blood Brothers band to take a fantastic initiative to help the COVID-19 patients

The Blood Brothers release hope - The young Turks would pay double the money made from streaming to COVID-19. There is one thing that got three young kids going that was music which then gave rise to the band "Blood Brothers” which comprised Rhythm guitarist Snehal, lead guitarist & vocalist Khyatt, and drummer Drona.

Khyatt and Drona were just 12 and 8 years old when they formed the band They released their debut album “Ethereal”, in 2019 which got a lot of accolades and love across the globe.

The young indie band members have just dropped their latest single called hope keeping in mind the current pandemic and it's a song that depicts and instills hope to fight the same.

On touching base with Khyatt he stated, "These are difficult times and the only thing that keeps us going is hope, just through our music we trying to instill the same amongst people"

The band has also decided to give away all the proceedings of the same to COVID-19 patients and will donate double the revenue they get from the streaming of the song.

