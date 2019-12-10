The Body: Five reasons why you should not end the year without watching this film

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The audience is all set to end the year on a thrilling and interesting note and waiting for a movie in sync with your mood, then The Body is what should be on your watch list! The Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor starrer film is all about thrill and entertainment.

While the interesting trailer of the movie has already notched up the suspense,, if you are still not convinced about watching this film, here are five solid reasons why you should not end the year without watching this film.

Emraan Hashmi

This film is an out and out Emraan Hashmi film. He has aced the thriller genre earlier and delivered it successfully at your nearest theatres. When it comes to making the audience wonder and gasp with thrill, no one does it better than Emraan Hashmi himself.

Rishi Kapoor

We will see this veteran, maestro of an artist on the silver screen after a long time. Though, after winning the war against cancer, he did come on the silver screen, but can we ever get enough of actor Rishi Kapoor’s acting prowess? He plays the role of a police officer investigating the case!

Directed by Jeethu Joseph

If you like thrillers and have loved Drishyam, then there is no way on earth, you can miss The Body. The much-anticipated thriller is directed by Jeethu Joseph, the writer behind Drishyam. It goes on to say the kind of mind gone behind putting this film together. With his expertise in the genre of thriller, Jeethu Joseph has made this film a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and suspense!

Music by the maestros

Any film with good music gives validation to the reliability of the film and the makers of The Body already know that. Therefore, the music of this thriller is directed by the best names of the industry. Music composers Shamir Tandon, Arko, and Tanishq Bagchi have come together to give not just situational masterpieces, but romantic as well as party numbers. The film has the remake of the hit song ‘Ek Baar Aaja Aja" which has already gone on to break records at the box office. So, when the music is a hit, the story is not too far from impressing the audience.

A complete package

If you are not a fan of thrillers, you still have all the reasons to watch this film. It’s not just about dark, grim lines of suspense and plotting. The film also has romance, entertainment and some really interesting chemistry between Emraan and his co-stars, which will entertain you throughout! You wouldn’t want to miss out on a complete package!

