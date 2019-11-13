The Body, starring Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi, has the most unique trailer of all time

Crime and suspense genre is one of those genres that usually appeals to masses, and Viacom 18 studios proudly presents to you a one of a kind movie, The Body, starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Shobita Dhulipala, South Superstar Vedika. Vedika will be making her debut in Bollywood with The Body. The makers have already released their 1st and 2nd posters, wherein the first poster which had no name in it has still managed to create enough intrigue and buzz among the viewers, thus making them desperately wait for the trailer.

The trailer is finally out, but guess what, just like the body has gone missing in the movie, so has the trailer, to watch what happens and how the mystery unfolds, tune in, on Friday, November 15, to watch the trailer. In the middle of the night, a guard working the night shift at the morgue is found terrified and stunned…he has encountered the inexplicable. He is terrified and unable to explain what he has seen. He is not making sense, there is no logic in what he is describing?

Furthermore, according to the register, the body of a beautiful well-off businesswoman, Maya, is mysteriously missing from the morgue. Presumably, she had died of a heart attack, nevertheless, her autopsy was still pending. Why has her body gone missing? Is it that someone does not want the autopsy to happen?

The mystery unravels with edge of seat twists in the narrative. Is this case so simple to be solved or is there more to this than meets the eye?

