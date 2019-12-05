The Body: Vedhika Kumar steals the show in the song, Khuda Hafiz

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

South star Vedhika Kumar is eagerly awaiting the release of her big Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in their highly-anticipated thriller, The Body.

While the second song, Main Janta Hoon, featuring Vedhika and Emraan's sizzling chemistry has met with an unprecedented reception, the audience and music buffs are anxiously looking forward to another soul-stirring track, Khuda Hafiz from the crime thriller.

Composed and penned by Arko and sung by Arijit Singh, Khuda Hafiz is a heart-touching melody, high on emotions and feelings. The audience, especially the fans of Emraan and Vedhika will witness their striking chemistry in the song, shot at the picturesque locations of Mauritius.

Take a look at the song right here:

Even before her Bollywood debut, The Body hits the screens this month, Vedhika has already been touted as one of the most sought after and promising talents, given her huge fan following on the social media.

