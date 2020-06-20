The book Sushant Singh Rajput gifted! Shraddha Kapoor shares a sweet post in his loving memory

Shraddha Kapoor, who was among the few B-Town folks who attended the funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput, had stayed away from posting a condolence message for her Chhichhore (2019) co-star. Now, she has shared a picture of the book, The Secret Principles of Genius by IC Robeldo, which SSR had gifted her while they were shooting for the film. She wrote, "Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is difficult." Kapoor recollected the time the cast and crew had visited the late actor's farmhouse in Pawna, near Lonavla. "It was a beautiful place and we were awestruck by the peace and calm of nature," she added.

Sushant Singh Rajput was battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. The untimely death of the actor has come in as a huge shock to Bollywood celebrities and his fans alike.

Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Video: Bollywood shocked over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

