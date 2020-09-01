Search

The box includes the vase, flowers and materials for the final product

01 September, 2020

Join a workshop where participants will learn an ancient art form born of societal divides

Learn the traditional art form of mata ni pachedi, where paintings are dedicated to a mother goddess (the phrase literally translates to 'behind the mother goddess'). It dates back over 300 years and is a style that's typical to Gujarat. The paintings are rendered on cloth, which symbolises a temple to the deity. The reason, legend has it, is that this art form originated after a nomadic community were barred from entering temples, and thus used the cloth as a substitute place of worship. Try your hand at the ancient form."

On Today, 4 pm
Log on to insider.in

01 September, 2020

