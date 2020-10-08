The Boys 2 Finale questions Billy Butcher's humanity with this anarchical teaser

As we begin the count down for the one grand diabolical finale, Amazon Prime Video’s latest trailer for The Boys has us jumping for Friday to come already. The final showdown seems to take the show rocketing sky-high as Butcher is all set to kill everyone who crosses his path. With Homelander (Anthony Starr) taking away Ryan from Rebecca (Shantel Vansanten), it seems like the Supes have pushed the wrong button.

While Homelander is finally able to live his dream of a happy family with his son and Stormfront by his side, on the other hand, everyone seems to be turning against the evil duo. Desiring to be returned to The Seven, an unlikely ally A-Train resorts to helping our dear Hughie and Starlight against their fight to take down Vought’s mightiest.

Speaking on his thoughts of the epic season finale, showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke said to TVLine, "I think Episode 8 is gonna be a real sh-t fight. For what it’s worth, I think Episode 8 is my all-time favourite episode of the whole show, both seasons. It puts, primarily, Butcher in a really dangerous place, because he has this devil on his shoulder, who is his father, and he’s just learned at the end of this episode that there’s no value in doing things the right way by going through the right legal means. The only way to get things done apparently is to be the worst possible person like his father, and he’s heading into Episode 8 with that attitude. We should very rightfully worry about Butcher’s humanity and what that means for the rest of the team."

After the literal bloodbath witnessed in the penultimate episode, we sure are not ready for the season to end yet. Luckily for us, the creators have already announced season 3 of this gorier than thou series. In the meantime, certainly, a few major WTF moments can be expected this Friday! Don’t miss the last episode on October 9 only on Amazon Prime Video.

