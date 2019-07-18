The Bronx comes to Bandra

things-to-do

The first edition of a new property at a chain of pubs aims to give a leg-up to hip-hop

It seems like there's no stopping the recent wave of hip-hop, a tsunami of sorts, that's washed over the Indian indie music scene. Young rappers are surfacing in places as far off as Amravati in easterm Maharashtra. Musicians are incorporating all kinds of regional dialects and languages into the genre. There's a wide-ranging demographic of participants, from DJs to live rappers to B-boys and graffiti artistes. And the one place that we have to thank for all this is The Bronx in New York City, where the global hip-hop movement was born in the 1970s.



Vivek Dudani

Now, a pub on Carter Road is paying homage to these musical roots with a brand new property that will kick off tomorrow. It's called Bandra Bronx and features a resident DJ, Cas, who'll spin tracks that are straight-out hip-hop, including those by artistes Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. Vivek Dudani, the

programming head at the pub, tells us, "We realised that the entire stretch on Carter Road has nothing that entertains audiences. So, we thought why not go with something that everybody loves, which is hip-hop music. And DJ Cas has been a part of the hip-hop scene for a while, with

his signature visuals. That's why we wanted him to be the one to launch this property."

Dudani adds that the event will be held every Friday and the plan is to include special guests in future. But as of now, head there this weekend to listen to some no-nonsense hip-hop from the place where it all began, before it reached our own shores like a musical tidal wave.

On July 19, 9 pm onwards

At Carter Road Social, 21, Gagangiri CHS Ltd, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Marg, Bandra West.

Call 9152017974

