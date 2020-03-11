The Burning Train Remake: Jackky Bhagnani and Juno Chopra seal the deal!

The fascination for remakes in Bollywood is highly unlikely to go out of fashion. This trend started all the way back in 1983 with Jeetendra and Sridevi's Himmatwala, and continues even today as we enter 2020! Now, Jackky Bhagnani and Juno Chopra have joined hands to remake BR Chopra's The Burning Train.

Taking to his Instagram account, Bhagnani wrote that he was delighted to announce The Burning Train remake, a classic by Ravi Chopra sir. He also wrote they wish to do justice to the classic that was created years ago.

Take a look right here:

The Burning Train, directed by Ravi Chopra and produced by BR Chopra, that came out in 1980, opened to a thunderous response at the box-office on day 1, but unfortunately wasn't able to become the blockbuster everyone expected it to be. Today, nearly four decades later, it has acquired a following of its own. Filmmaker Anil Sharma began his career with this film as an assistant director.

It had a massive star-cast of Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, and Danny Denzongpa. It's nearly impossible to assemble this kind of ensemble where all the stars have equal clout. The remake of Rajesh Khanna's Ittefaq saw Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjeev Kumar's promiscuity was replicated by Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Who would be the best set of actors to play Dharmendra, Jeetendra, and Vinod Khanna?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates