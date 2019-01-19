Siddhath Kapoor impresses Bombairya director with photography skills

bollywood

Impressed by his photography skills, the director is using several pictures clicked by him in the end credits. Shraddha Kapoor's brother is more than happy to share his work of art

Siddhanth Kapoor and Prateik Babbar

Apart from acting, Siddhanth Kapoor is passionate about photography. While shooting for Ovais Khan's Yaaram with buddy Prateik Babbar, he would often click candid stills of the cast and crew. Siddhanth was the unofficial unit still photographer during the shoot.

Impressed by his photography skills, the director is using several pictures clicked by him in the end credits. Shraddha Kapoor's brother is more than happy to share his work of art.

Sharing his excitement, Siddhanth Kapoor also shared a few movie stills on his social media platforms.

Radhika Apte's long-complete film Bombairiya is finally releasing next month. The film is set on Christmas Eve with the protagonist's phone being stolen. Apte plays the character of Meghna, a PRO to a leading movie star, and the phone is her life.

Her struggle is set in the festive season. While the world is celebrating, her life goes topsy-turvy sans her cell. The film also stars Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Shilpa Shukla, Ravi Kishan and Ajinkya Deo. The film is produced by Michael Ward and directed by debutante Pia Sukanya.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates