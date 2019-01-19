Siddhath Kapoor impresses Bombairya director with photography skills

Jan 19, 2019, 09:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Impressed by his photography skills, the director is using several pictures clicked by him in the end credits. Shraddha Kapoor's brother is more than happy to share his work of art

Siddhath Kapoor impresses Bombairya director with photography skills
Siddhanth Kapoor and Prateik Babbar

Apart from acting, Siddhanth Kapoor is passionate about photography. While shooting for Ovais Khan's Yaaram with buddy Prateik Babbar, he would often click candid stills of the cast and crew. Siddhanth was the unofficial unit still photographer during the shoot.

Impressed by his photography skills, the director is using several pictures clicked by him in the end credits. Shraddha Kapoor's brother is more than happy to share his work of art.

Sharing his excitement, Siddhanth Kapoor also shared a few movie stills on his social media platforms.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A Film and a Character very close to me ♥ï¸Â, In Theatres NOW! #bombairiya #BeAnIdiot

A post shared by Siddhanth Kapoor (@siddhanthkapoor) onJan 18, 2019 at 1:27am PST

Radhika Apte's long-complete film Bombairiya is finally releasing next month. The film is set on Christmas Eve with the protagonist's phone being stolen. Apte plays the character of Meghna, a PRO to a leading movie star, and the phone is her life.

Her struggle is set in the festive season. While the world is celebrating, her life goes topsy-turvy sans her cell. The film also stars Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Shilpa Shukla, Ravi Kishan and Ajinkya Deo. The film is produced by Michael Ward and directed by debutante Pia Sukanya.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

siddhanth kapoorprateik babbarshraddha kapoorbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Why Cheat India, Fraud Saiyyan and 72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK